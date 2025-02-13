Louisiana Seeks Extradition Of NY Doc Accused Of Shipping Abortion Pills
Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill noted that even though New York won't turn over Dr. Margaret Carpenter to her state, other states to which the doctor travels could comply with the extradition order. Meanwhile, the Pentagon has revised its reproductive health care travel policy.
Louisiana Illuminator:
Louisiana Attorney General Signs Off On Extraditing NY Doctor In Abortion Pill Case
Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill signed an extradition form Wednesday for a New York physician, she announced in a news release. Her action comes less than two weeks after a Louisiana grand jury indicted the doctor for prescribing and shipping abortion pills to the state. “We will take any and all legal actions to enforce the criminal laws of this state,” Murrill wrote in her statement, adding that the extradition form was sent to Gov. Jeff Landry’s office for his approval. (O'Neil, 2/12)
North Dakota Monitor:
Abortion, Reproductive Rights Bills Rejected In North Dakota House
Four bills related to abortion and reproductive rights failed Wednesday in the North Dakota House. A so-called personhood bill would have allowed women who get abortions to be charged with murder. Two others sought to protect access to contraception and in vitro fertilization, while a fourth bill proposed what the sponsor called a “common-sense” approach to abortion access. All failed with significant margins, with the pro-IVF bill garnering the most support. (Achterling and Dalrymple, 2/12)
Minnesota Public Radio:
Republicans Advance Anti-Abortion Legislation During Control Of Minnesota House
Minnesota House Republicans advanced a pair of anti-abortion bills Wednesday through a committee, underscoring their intention to press ahead with measures now that could languish if power shifts to shared control next month. (Masters, 2/12)
KFF Health News:
Republican States Claim Zero Abortions. A Red-State Doctor Calls That ‘Ludicrous’
In Arkansas, state health officials announced a stunning statistic for 2023: The total number of abortions in the state, where some 1.5 million women live, was zero. In South Dakota, too, official records show zero abortions that year. And in Idaho, home to abortion battles that have recently made their way to the U.S. Supreme Court, the official number of recorded abortions was just five. (Varney, 2/13)
On fertility treatments for troops —
Military.Com:
Pentagon Reverses Course, Says Troops Will Be Reimbursed For Travel For Fertility Treatments
The Pentagon will continue to reimburse service members who travel to get fertility treatments, the department confirmed this week, walking back its earlier move to fully repeal its reproductive health care travel policy. Late last month, the Pentagon quietly updated its travel regulations to remove all the language allowing service members to get travel and transportation allowances for trips related to reproductive health care. That meant travel was no longer covered for either abortion or fertility treatments. (Kheel, 2/12)