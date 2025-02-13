San Francisco Declares Fentanyl State Of Emergency, Plans Crisis Center

Mayor Daniel Lurie said the "stabilization center" will open in the Tenderloin neighborhood in April and will offer 24/7 assistance for those with urgent mental health and substance use needs. Other news is on Canada's newly appointed fentanyl czar and an industrial chemical showing up in the illicit fentanyl supply.

CBS News: San Francisco Mayor Lurie Signs Fentanyl State Of Emergency Ordinance; Unveils "Stabilization Center" In Tenderloin

San Francisco is ramping up its efforts to battle a deadly fentanyl crisis with the city's new mayor declaring a state of emergency because of the drug's impact. Mayor Daniel Lurie on Wednesday afternoon signed an ordinance declaring a fentanyl state of emergency to address the crisis after the city's Board of Supervisors approved the ordinance Tuesday evening. (Castañeda, 2/12)

CBC News: Canada's Fentanyl Czar Lays Out His Goal: Stop The Drug From Crossing U.S. Northern Border

Canada's newly appointed fentanyl czar says his goal is to bring the already low percentage of the deadly opioid smuggled south into the United States down to zero. "Getting the number to zero is in fact our goal and should be our goal," Kevin Brosseau told reporters Wednesday, his first full day in the position. (Tunney, 2/12)

CNN: ‘One Of The Larger Mysteries I’ve Ever Seen’: Industrial Chemical Found In Illicit Fentanyl

The drug supply is constantly evolving, and some experts suggest that a “fourth wave” of the opioid epidemic is underway, in which illicit fentanyl is more frequently mixed with other drugs. New research shows high levels of one unexpected addition: BTMPS, an industrial chemical used as an adhesive in the production of plastics, was found in the illicit fentanyl supply in the US. (Mukherjee, 2/12)

Axios: How A Virginia Professor's "Free Naloxone" Bike Is Saving Lives

VCU's John Freyer has spent years training students and residents how to use the life-saving overdose reversal spray to fight the opioid crisis. (Moreno, 2/13)

On marijuana —

KELO: South Dakota AG Warns Against Opioid-Laced Marijuana

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley highlights one illegal substance in particular when discussing marijuana laced with opioids or other drugs. “We have seen this before,” Jackley said Monday. “It’s not very common in relation to marijuana. We’ll oftentimes see it with heroin or other dangerous controlled substances, but we have seen it before with marijuana.” (Santella, 2/10)

CNN: Marijuana Ads Are Enticing Kids To Try Weed, Study Says

A legal loophole is allowing children who access social media to see enticing advertisements for marijuana with potentially dangerous consequences, according to experts. (LaMotte, 2/12)

In other health and wellness news —

The Hill: Study Finds Rare Vision Issues In Taking Weight Loss Drugs

A small number of patients taking GLP-1 weight loss medications have experienced loss of vision, but researchers say they have not established a direct link to the drugs. A new study published in JAMA Opthalmology focused on patients using semaglutide, which is marketed under the brand names Wegovy and Ozempic, and tirzepatide, which is marketed as Mounjaro and Zepbound. (Whiteside, 2/12)

CBS News: Eating Yogurt Could Help Protect Against Aggressive Form Of Colorectal Cancer, Study Finds

Yogurt has often been touted as good for gut health. Now, in a new study, researchers at Mass General Brigham in Boston have found it may be beneficial in the fight against cancer. The study released Wednesday found that people who ate two or more servings of yogurt per week tended to have lower rates of a particularly aggressive form of colorectal cancer. (Riley, 2/12)

