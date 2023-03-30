After A Century Of Upswing, American IQs May Be Falling Again

A study found that although Americans' IQs rose dramatically over the last century, new measurements across three of four broad domains of intelligence show that IQs may now be slipping downward. Also: a new breast cancer gene, food allergies, honey bees for tracking city-dwellers' health, and more.

The Hill: American IQs Rose 30 Points In The Last Century. Now, They May Be Falling.

A new study of human intelligence posits a narrative that may surprise the general public: American IQs rose dramatically over the past century, and now they seem to be falling. Cognitive abilities declined between 2006 and 2018 across three of four broad domains of intelligence, the study found. Researchers tracked falling scores in logic, vocabulary, visual and mathematical problem-solving and analogies, the latter category familiar to anyone who took the old SAT. (De Vise, 3/29)

In other health and wellness news —

Fox News: New Breast Cancer Gene Can Predict Likelihood Of Hereditary Disease, Study Finds

Some risk factors for breast cancer — such as diet, exercise or hormone medications — are preventable. But others, like certain genetic mutations, can’t be changed. It’s already known that some genes can predict the likelihood of breast cancer. Women with a mutation in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene, for example, have a 70% risk of developing the disease, according to the American Cancer Society. (Rudy, 3/29)

The Washington Post: Living With Cats Or Dogs May Lower Children’s Risk Of Food Allergies

Newborns who live in a home with cats or dogs appear to be less likely to develop food allergies, according to the findings of a large study. The benefit holds even if the exposure is during fetal development, when a pregnant mother lives with pets. The effect in the study was modest but statistically significant: Exposure to dogs or cats during fetal development or the first few months of life lowered the odds of a later food allergy by about 14 percent. The benefit was strongest when the dogs were kept indoors and when the exposure was during both fetal development and infancy. (Hurley, 3/29)

The Press Association: Honey Bees Could Help Track Microorganisms In Cities, Scientists Say

Bees play an important role in the ecosystem as pollinators but scientists believe they may be helpful in other ways - such as providing insight into the health of people living in cities. Scientists have been investigating urban honey bees to see if they can provide clues on the types of microorganisms that exist in cities - collectively known as the microbiome. (Marshall, 3/30)

Philadelphia Inquirer: Elkhorn Valley Beef Recalled In Pennsylvania And New Jersey

The meat came from a Kansas company, Elkhorn Valley Packing, and is sold in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well as Maryland, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, and Indiana, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported. Buyers included distributors, restaurants, hotels, institutions, and retail businesses. The agency hasn’t received reports of illnesses caused by contaminated meat. (Laughlin, 3/29)

Also —

The Washington Post: Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill To Support Bill Promoting Access To AEDs

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, whose life was saved by swift-acting medical personnel and a portable defibrillator when he suffered sudden cardiac arrest during an NFL game in January, came to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to raise awareness for legislation that would improve students’ access to the type of care that saved him. Hamlin, with his 8-year-old brother and 10- and 11-year-old cousins by his side, spoke briefly at a press event advocating for the Access to AEDs Act, which was introduced on Wednesday in the House of Representatives and calls for schools to receive grants for the implementation of AED and CPR programs. (Boren, 3/29)

AP: Vatican: Pope Has Good Night In Hospital Despite Infection

Pope Francis spent a good first night in the hospital after being admitted for a respiratory infection, a Vatican official said Thursday. Further medical updates were expected later in the day. Francis was taken to Rome’s Gemelli hospital for tests on Wednesday afternoon after experiencing difficulty breathing in recent days. The 86-year-old pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, does not have COVID-19 but will remain in the hospital for several days of treatment, the Vatican said. His audiences were canceled through Friday. (Winfield, 3/30)

ABC News: Sperm Donor In The Netherlands Fathers More Than 500 Children, Foundation Says

A 41-year-old man allegedly fathered more than 500 children in the Netherlands, according to the Donorkind Foundation, an organization that helps children born via sperm donations who are looking for their origins. Donorkind, which is based in Den Haag, Netherlands, confirmed in a statement that a generous "serial donor" would have given his sperm nationally and internationally. (El Hammar Castano, 3/29)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription