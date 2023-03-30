Kentucky Governor Vetoed Anti-Trans Bill. GOP Lawmakers Overturned That
The anti-transgender bill, which USA Today labeled "among the nation's toughest," was protested by "hundreds," but the Republican-dominated Legislature still decided to overturn Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear's veto. The bill affects youngsters' gender care and restricts their bathroom options.
AP:
GOP Lawmakers Override Veto Of Transgender Bill In Kentucky
Republican lawmakers in Kentucky on Wednesday swept aside the Democratic governor’s veto of a bill regulating some of the most personal aspects of life for transgender young people — from banning access to gender-affirming health care to restricting the bathrooms they can use. The votes to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto were lopsided in both legislative chambers — where the GOP wields supermajorities — and came on the next-to-last day of this year’s legislative session. The Senate voted 29-8 to override Beshear’s veto. A short time later, the House completed the override on a vote of 76-23. (Schreiner, 3/30)
USA Today:
Anti-Trans Bill Among Nation's Toughest, Becomes Law In Kentucky
Hundreds of LGBTQ+ youths and their allies, young and old, protested in a last-ditch attempt to convince Kentucky’s Republican-dominated Legislature to let one of the nation's toughest anti-trans bills die. Their efforts were to no avail. (Krauth, 3/29)
In related news about transgender health care —
AP:
West Virginia Governor Signs Ban On Gender-Affirming Care
West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday signed a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors, joining at least 10 other states that have enacted laws restricting or outlawing medically supported treatments for transgender youth. The bill outlaws those under 18 from being prescribed hormone therapy and fully reversible puberty blockers. It also bans minors from receiving gender-affirming surgery, something physicians say doesn’t even happen in West Virginia. (Willingham, 3/30)
AP:
Montana Bill To Deny Care For Transgender Minors Passes
A Montana bill to deny gender-affirming medical care to young transgender residents passed a final vote in the state Senate on Wednesday, which sends the measure to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte for his consideration. Lambda Legal, the American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Montana have said they will take legal action if the bill becomes law. (Hanson, 3/29)
Dallas Morning News:
Texas Senate OKs Ban On Treatment For Transgender Youth, Exempts Current Patients
The Texas Senate on Wednesday gave initial approval to a bill that would ban certain medical treatments for transgender youth, but only after exempting anyone already receiving such care. (McGaughy, 3/29)
AP:
SC Senators Advance Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Minors
About five dozen advocates for transgender youth rallied outside the South Carolina State House as Republican senators joined their conservative counterparts nationwide in advancing a ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors. A South Carolina bill to ban gender-transition surgeries, hormone therapy and puberty blockers for people under the age of 18 passed a Senate subcommittee on Wednesday. (Pollard, 3/30)
Also —
Los Angeles Times:
Democratic Leader Wants California To Repeal Ban On Government Travel To Anti-LGBTQ States
In a state Capitol dominated by Democrats, where expanding LGBTQ rights is a pillar of the agenda, an announcement Wednesday from one of the most powerful lawmakers came as something of a shock: Senate leader Toni Atkins — a San Diego Democrat who has blazed trails as a lesbian lawmaker and the first woman to lead both houses of the Legislature — said she wants California to repeal its ban on government-funded travel to states with anti-LGBTQ laws. (Rosenhall, 3/29)