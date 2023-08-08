1 In 4 Nursing Homes In Missouri Are Operating Uninspected
The Missouri Independent says that although federal law requires states to conduct an unannounced inspection at least every 15 months for health and safety compliance, many homes haven't had an inspection for two or more years. Among other news, worries over West Nile virus in Colorado.
The Missouri Independent:
A Quarter Of Missouri Nursing Homes Haven’t Had Health Inspection In Years
One in four Missouri nursing homes hasn’t had a standard inspection in two or more years, according to recently updated federal data. Federal law requires states conduct an unannounced comprehensive inspection for each long-term care facility at least every 15 months to assess compliance with federal health and safety rules. During those visits, inspectors generally spend several days at each facility reporting on factors including medication management, resident rights and quality of life. (Bates, 8/7)
Axios:
"Unprecedented" Outbreak Of West Nile Virus Alarms Colorado Health Officials
The number of mosquitos infected with West Nile virus this season is the highest Colorado health officials have seen in years. A Weld County resident recently died from the virus, marking the state's first West Nile-related fatality in 2023, officials announced this month. It's unlikely to be the last, with an "abundance" of Culex mosquitoes — the primary species that carries the virus in the U.S. — swarming due to record rainfall this past winter and spring. (Alvarez, 8/7)
Burlington Free Press:
Victims Of Catastrophic Flooding Can Sign Up For Health Insurance
Vermonters victimized by the recent catastrophic flooding who don't have health insurance are eligible to sign up for a qualified plan now on Vermont Health Connect, according to a news release from the Vermont Department of Health Access. Vermont Health Connect is the state of Vermont's health insurance marketplace. The DVHA says more than 90% of the people enrolled through the marketplace qualify for financial help, with 25% of enrollees paying less than $25 a month for their health plans. (D'Ambrosio, 8/4)
WUSF Public Media:
How Storms Drive Mold-Related Health Issues As Hurricane Ian’s Anniversary Approaches
Rain pounded outside as water pushed in through the baseboards. Hurricane Ian had reached Southwest Florida. Christian Childers and Kendra Elliott hunkered with their two boys, staying away from windows in the hallway of their Englewood home. "It sounded like jets constantly flying over our house," Elliott said. "It was horrible. I was scared the whole time." The danger posed to Elliott, Childers and their kids by last fall’s storm had hardly begun. The family would be shattered, but not by the original brunt of Ian. (Meszaros and Upton, 8/7)
The Colorado Sun:
Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Colorado's New Law Raising The Age To Purchase All Guns To 21
A federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked enforcement of Colorado’s new law raising the age to purchase all firearms to 21, a blow to Democrats who passed a major slate of gun control measures this year. The law was set to go into effect on Tuesday. The ruling was issued by Chief U.S. District Judge Phillip A. Brimmer in a lawsuit filed against Gov. Jared Polis by Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, a hard-line gun rights nonprofit based in Colorado. (Paul, 8/7)