Days From Trump Inauguration, Journalists Weigh California, Federal Health Policies
KFF Health News senior correspondent Angela Hart discussed California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s health legacy on KVPR’s “Central Valley Daily” on Jan. 16 and on KQED’s “Forum” on Jan. 13.

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed health policy on WAMC/Northeast Public Radio’s “The Roundtable” on Jan. 13.

