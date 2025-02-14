A Dose of Love: The Winning Health Policy Valentines

Nothing sweeps us off our feet like a health policy valentine. Readers showed their love this season, writing poetic lines about surprise medical bills, bird flu, the cost of health care, and more.

Here are some of our favorites, starting with the grand prize winner, whose entry was turned into a cartoon by staff illustrator Oona Zenda.

1st Place

Runner-Up

What to make for my valentine?

Maybe a cake on which we can dine!

But raw milk and flu-ish eggs won’t do.

Perhaps some fluoridated water in lieu?

– Holly Ainsworth

Other Newsroom Favorites

Measles are red.

Chickenpox is too.

Let’s stick with vaccines

And fight covid and flu.

– Arielle Levin Becker

The donut hole is closed, my dear;

Our Part D costs are capped.

Let’s hope our love survives alongside

The Inflation Reduction Act.

– Brandy Bauer

My love for you is like health care as a percentage of GDP. It grows larger every year.

– David Schleifer