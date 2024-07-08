Donate
Abortion and the 2024 Election: A Video Primer

Abortion and the 2024 Election: A Video Primer

By Julie Rovner and Rachana Pradhan Video by Hannah Norman

Republish This Story

More than a dozen states are weighing abortion-related ballot measures to be decided this fall, most of which would protect abortion rights if passed. KFF Health News’ Julie Rovner and Rachana Pradhan explain what’s at stake in the 2024 election, both at the national and state levels.

Find more of our abortion coverage here.

Credits

Hannah Norman
Video producer & animator
Oona Tempest
Art director & illustrator

Related Topics

Contact Us Submit a Story Tip