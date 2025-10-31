A Bite, a Bill, and a Bureaucratic Chill in Winning Halloween Haikus

Nearly 100 health care-themed haikus crept into our inbox this Halloween. See the winning poems and top runners-up from KFF Health News’ seventh annual Halloween haiku contest, illustrated by Oona Zenda.
The judges’ favorites were inspired by tick migration, Medicaid work requirements, and rising copays.
Follow KFF Health News’ social media accounts (X, Instagram, and Facebook) for more of our favorites. Enjoy!
1st Place
Checkups turn to fright.
Copays rise like witching flames.
My wallet screams “Boo!”
— Arnav Shah
2nd Place
No rest after death.
Even the ghosts must work now
To get benefits.
— Kristen Hayashi
3rd Place
Questing legs, and teeth
Hitching rides on their blood-brides,
All ticks and no treat!
— Carrie Moores
While Halloween may be coming to an end, KFF Health News reporting continues year-round. Send us your haikus at any time for possible inclusion in our Morning Briefing: https://kffhealthnews.org/contact-haiku/.