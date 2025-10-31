A Bite, a Bill, and a Bureaucratic Chill in Winning Halloween Haikus

Nearly 100 health care-themed haikus crept into our inbox this Halloween. See the winning poems and top runners-up from KFF Health News’ seventh annual Halloween haiku contest, illustrated by Oona Zenda.

The judges’ favorites were inspired by tick migration, Medicaid work requirements, and rising copays.

1st Place Checkups turn to fright.

Copays rise like witching flames.

My wallet screams “Boo!”

— Arnav Shah

2nd Place No rest after death.

Even the ghosts must work now

To get benefits.

— Kristen Hayashi

3rd Place Questing legs, and teeth

Hitching rides on their blood-brides,

All ticks and no treat!

— Carrie Moores

