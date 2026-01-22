Make Us Swoon: Send In Your Health Policy Valentines

(Oona Zenda/KFF Health News)

Affordable health care is our love language. Stoke the fire by submitting your sweetest “Health Policy Valentines.” We want to see your clever, heartfelt, or hilarious tributes to the policies that shape health care. An esteemed panel of editors will review entries. We’ll share favorites on our social media channels, and our staff will pick the winners, announced on Friday, Feb. 13, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Rules:

Submit your poem — whether conventional, free-form, or haiku — using the form below. Please include the link to a related KFF Health News article.

(Optional) Include your X, Bluesky, Instagram, or other social handle in the submission and let us know if it’s OK to give you a shoutout on social media.

Submit your poem by noon ET on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

To win, the poem must meet the following criteria:

Contain information related to health care and/or health policy that follows the love/valentines theme.

Tag KFF Health News and use the hashtag #HealthPolicyValentines if shared on social media.

Reference a KFF Health News article in the poem — our preference, not mandatory.

Be written without the help of artificial intelligence. Entries created or modified by AI will not be considered.

Submissions may be lightly edited for style and clarity.

Prizes:

Julie Rovner will read the winning submission on the What the Health? From KFF Health News podcast on Feb. 12. The top poem will be announced with a custom comic illustration drawn by staff illustrator Oona Zenda. That poem will also be featured in the KFF Health News “Morning Briefing” on Feb. 13, and we will show the winner some love on our social media pages, with the hashtag #HealthPolicyValentines.