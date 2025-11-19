Help Us Investigate Medical Care for Gunshot Wounds

(Eric Harkleroad/KFF Health News illustration; Getty Images)

KFF Health News and The Trace are teaming up to take a deep look at how insurance status affects treatment for gunshot wounds. We’re looking for survivors, their friends and family, or family members of people who suffered complications or died from gunshot wounds after leaving the hospital. We want to hear about medical treatment, insurance coverage, and experiences after discharge from the hospital.

If you or someone you know has experienced the pain of a gunshot wound and you’re willing to talk about the medical experience, please fill out the form below. We’ll be in touch as soon as possible.