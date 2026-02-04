Listen: Many Tents Are Gone, but Washington’s Homeless — And Their Health Problems — Aren’t

LISTEN: In this audio portrait of homeless people displaced by the Trump administration’s crackdown on encampments in the nation’s capital, KFF Health News senior correspondent Angela Hart tells of residents living outside this winter and their search for medical care and shelter.

January’s extreme cold has put a spotlight on the conditions homeless people face. They get sicker and die younger than housed people, often because health problems go untreated. The Trump administration’s removal of homeless tent encampments in Washington, D.C., has made it more difficult for health workers to reach that vulnerable population this winter.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Angela Hart takes WAMU “Health Hub” listeners to Washington’s streets to hear how homeless people are juggling their health and shelter after the Trump administration’s crackdown.