Journalists Draw Link Between Internet Dead Zones, Threatened Medicaid Cuts, and Health

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed covid-19 vaccines and prostate cancer on WAMU’s “1A” on May 27.
Senior correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble discussed how internet dead zones deepen chronic health issues in rural communities on The Commonwealth Fund’s “The Dose” on May 23.
Rural editor and correspondent Tony Leys discussed how Medicaid cuts affect hospital mental health units on Iowa Public Radio’s “River to River” on May 23.
- Click here to hear Leys on “River to River.”
- Read Leys’ “Medicaid Payments Barely Keep Hospital Mental Health Units Afloat. Federal Cuts Could Sink Them.”