Journalists Drill Down How Federal Cuts Will Affect Medicaid, Cancer Research, and Uninsured Rates

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the impact of Medicaid cuts on WAMU’s “1A” on July 23.
KFF Health News correspondent Rachana Pradhan discussed cuts at the National Cancer Institute and the ensuing chaos on PBS’ “PBS News Weekend” on July 19.
- Click here to watch Pradhan on “PBS News Weekend.”
- Read Pradhan’s “World’s Premier Cancer Institute Faces Crippling Cuts and Chaos,” with reporting from Arthur Allen.
KFF Health News Southern correspondent Sam Whitehead discussed how Georgia and other states will be affected by President Donald Trump’s budget law on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on July 18.
- Click here to hear Whitehead on “The Georgia Health Report.”
- Read Whitehead’s “In a First, Trump and GOP-Led Congress Prepare To Swell Ranks of US Uninsured,” with reporting from Renuka Rayasam.