Journalists Drill Down How Federal Cuts Will Affect Medicaid, Cancer Research, and Uninsured Rates
KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the impact of Medicaid cuts on WAMU’s “1A” on July 23.

KFF Health News correspondent Rachana Pradhan discussed cuts at the National Cancer Institute and the ensuing chaos on PBS’ “PBS News Weekend” on July 19.

KFF Health News Southern correspondent Sam Whitehead discussed how Georgia and other states will be affected by President Donald Trump’s budget law on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on July 18.

