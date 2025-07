Journalists Drill Down How Federal Cuts Will Affect Medicaid, Cancer Research, and Uninsured Rates

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

KFF Health News Southern correspondent Sam Whitehead discussed how Georgia and other states will be affected by President Donald Trump’s budget law on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on July 18.

KFF Health News correspondent Rachana Pradhan discussed cuts at the National Cancer Institute and the ensuing chaos on PBS’ “PBS News Weekend” on July 19.

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the impact of Medicaid cuts on WAMU’s “1A” on July 23.

