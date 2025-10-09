Listen: Why “TrumpRx” Might Not Save You Money

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner appeared Oct. 6 on the podcast “Today, Explained” to discuss TrumpRx, President Donald Trump’s proposal for a direct-to-consumer website aimed at lowering prescription drug costs.
While few details were made public when the program was announced on Sept. 30, Rovner explains that consumers who are enrolled in health plans through their employers or government programs may save more money on drugs using their insurance or drugmakers’ patient discount programs.