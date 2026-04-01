Readers Sound Off on Wage Garnishment, Work Requirements, and More

Letters to the Editor is a periodic feature. We welcome all comments and will publish a selection. We edit for length and clarity and require full names.

Who Really Collects in the Wage Garnishment Game?

I was a consumer bankruptcy attorney for years during the global financial crisis of 2008 (pre-Affordable Care Act). Around 40% of the bankruptcies were caused by medical debts uncovered by insurance. With the effectiveness of the ACA, the number of bankruptcies in Colorado plummeted.

My comment on “State Lawmakers Seek Restraints on Wage Garnishment for Medical Debt” (Feb. 20)? BC Services acts as if it is garnishing these wages to keep rural hospitals, medical providers, etc. in business. The likely reality is that BC Services (and other collection operations) takes “90-day-overdue” bills — which may or may not have ever been delivered to the patient; usually disregards whether the hospital has offered the patient a reasonable repayment schedule; and then keeps 50% or more of the debt, along with its attorneys’ fees and costs. The medical provider receives very little of the money sent to collections.

— Bill Myers, Denver

On Work Requirements: Working Out Solutions

Eighty hours a month works out to about 20 hours a week, and I think if people can work or study from home, they should be able to meet the requirements (“New Medicaid Work Rules Likely To Hit Middle-Aged Adults Hard,” Feb. 11). More importantly, though, “navigators” will help people get exemptions if they qualify. I wonder why there is so much moaning about the law and nothing about the means to fix the problems it creates. It seems like a lot of hot air. We know it’s a problem. So how about exploring solutions?

— Therese Shellabarger, North Hollywood, California

The Flip Side of a Drug’s Benefits

I read Phillip Reese’s report on anti-anxiety medications, adults who take them, and their concerns about this administration’s policies regarding them (“As More Americans Embrace Anxiety Treatment, MAHA Derides Medications,” Feb. 23). If the anti-anxiety medications provide solace to adults such as Sadia Zapp — a 40-year-old woman who survived cancer — then she should be able to continue them. Unfortunately, the same is not true for many other people, particularly patients such as myself.

When I was 16, I went through an unnecessarily painful and traumatic year. I was sent away from home three times, sent to a wilderness therapy “troubled teen industry” camp that has now been shut down, sent to a new boarding school that I hated, and was away from my family for many months. Of course, I felt depressed and anxious, so my psychiatrist at Kaiser prescribed citalopram. At first, it caused extreme agitation and violent ideation, stuff that is commonly reported to the point it has an empirically justified black-box warning. Thankfully, it calmed down. And when I lowered the dose, my life was calm, stable, and productive.

Unfortunately, that did not last long. Over time, the effects wore out, so I tried to go off. I was not given any safety instructions on how to taper slowly and safely, so I went off multiple times. Each time caused extreme withdrawal symptoms, including self-harm, crying spells, and worse depression than ever before. Also, the sexual “side effects” persisted and even worsened upon cessation to this day. It is a condition called PSSD, and it is very rarely covered. While the worst symptoms of withdrawal went away, I still live with a worsened sexuality than a young adult my age is supposed to have.

Back to the article, which seems to focus on adults. Its only named profile is Zapp, and when it cites statistics, it begins at age 18. Solely showing statistics of adults is unethical because it obscures the high and rising prescription rates among minors. Minors are also more likely to suffer permanent developmental damage to their sexualities and experience suicidal ideation. This is a major problem that warrants further conversations.

When covering the downsides of SSRIs, the article mentioned only mild side effects, like upset stomach, decreased libido, and mild discontinuation effects, without covering the major concerns of suicidal ideation, akathisia, PSSD, and severe withdrawal. I believe that framing antidepressants as an unequivocal good is equivalent to framing them as an unequivocal evil; both misguide patients through harm and deception.

Lastly, I want to finish on this brief, nuanced op-ed by the brilliant psychiatrist Awais Aftab.

— Eli Malakoff, San Francisco

A Rigged System?

Insurers pay these exorbitant amounts because they set them in the first place (Bill of the Month: “Even Patients Are Shocked by the Prices Their Insurers Will Pay — And It Costs All of Us,” March 3). They have been doing this for years. I learned this over 15 years ago, when I dislocated and broke my elbow. I had no insurance and, as a “self-pay” patient, paid the surgeon, hospital, and radiology center myself. They set the prices high enough that people will buy insurance out of fear, ensuring they make a profit.

The first thing I learned was that there is not a set price for all; for the insured, it is a fixed system controlled by contracts and codes. As a self-pay patient, the cost may vary.

It was late in the evening and I tripped over a snow shovel, slammed my arm up against a gate post, and it was hanging like a puppet without a string! I called an ambulance and, at the hospital, they strapped me up and told me that I must see the orthopedic surgeon the next day. He sent me to a radiology facility for an X-ray; I paid for it and took it to the surgeon. When I received a bill from the radiology center, I called to say that I had paid. They said it was for the radiologist (who, as far as I knew, never analyzed it). The contract with the insurance company required that every patient had to be billed, whether or not a radiologist reviewed scans. If not, they would lose their contract.

My elbow was dislocated, with a fracture, and I needed surgery. The surgeon’s office called the hospital for pricing, and he told me it would be about $2,000 for outpatient surgery. I called the hospital to confirm the appointment for outpatient surgery, and they wanted $8,000! When I objected, and told them what the surgeon had quoted, they checked. “Oh, you are a self-pay!” Cost would be $2,000. I gave them my card number and prepaid it before they could change their minds.

I had a friend in New Jersey who had the very same injury and surgery. She had insurance through her employer, and she paid more in copays than I paid when paying directly.

Insurance companies are SHARKS!

— Stephanie Hunt-Crowley, Chamberet, Nouvelle Aquitaine, France (formerly Frederick, Maryland)

US vs. Canada

Re: the article about nurses moving to Canada (“‘You Aren’t Trapped’: Hundreds of US Nurses Choose Canada Over Trump’s America,” Feb. 26). You neglect the “rest of the story” — or maybe you don’t know it? I had my medical office in Los Angeles for about 30 years and had dozens of Canadians come to L.A., where some had to self-pay for care, but chose to because of the superior level of medicine available. One man, a son of a gynecologist in Canada, had a draining abscess from a years-old appendectomy. The reason was, after investigation, that the Canadian practice had used silk suture (organic material), which can harbor microbes and carry a greater risk of infection. The trend has been to discontinue silk in favor of nylon. The Canadians were obliged to “use up” the silk suture they had before switching to nylon. The surgeons at my hospital were astounded.

— Kathryn Sobieski, Jackson, Wyoming



On the NET Recovery Device’s Track Record — And Detractors

I read your piece about the NET Recovery device with interest (Payback: Tracking Opioid Cash: “Maker of Device To Treat Addiction Withdrawal Seeks Counties’ Opioid Settlement Cash,” March 18), and I am grateful to you for pointing to one of our many success stories — the story of Michelle Warfield, whom the NET device helped get off opioids.

I also wanted to note a couple of instances where I see the facts differently than they were portrayed in your piece. Your piece seemed to imply that the NET device is new, and I wanted to note that the device has been around for decades (it helped Eric Clapton and members of The Who and the Rolling Stones get sober back in their heyday), and is based on a proven technology that stimulates both the brain and the vagus nerve to help patients with their cravings and withdrawal. There are countless studies that prove the power of neurostimulation, including our recent peer-reviewed study that showed significant reductions in opioid and stimulant use without medication for a polysubstance population receiving at least 24 hours of stimulation.

I also noted you quoted detractors of our device, and I’d simply urge anyone looking at the issue of opioid addiction abatement to consider who those detractors are; organizations that now find themselves competing for grant dollars from counties increasingly choosing to fund innovation. It is not surprising that those with the most to lose financially would prefer the status quo. But the counties and jails leading this charge are doing so because they have seen what works, and their constituents, real patients, are the proof.

The success stories of our patients speak for themselves, and our only motivation at NET Recovery is to help as many people as possible get truly clean and sober by helping to break that initial grip the opioids have on them. When the NET device works, and it works an astounding 98% of the time (producing a clinically meaningful reduction in opioid withdrawal symptom severity in one hour), our patients are experiencing the return of choice and true freedom.

Thank you for your interest in our work and for the coverage you provide.

— Joe Winston, NET Recovery CEO, Costa Mesa, California

Education Is the First Step in Lowering Health Care Prices

After reading this article about making hospital prices more transparent, I realized the information alone could help drive medical prices down (“Trump Required Hospitals To Post Their Prices for Patients. Mostly It’s the Industry Using the Data,” Feb. 17). Your publication shows good use of evidence-based research — it’s timeless and informative.

As a student at Thomas Jefferson University on the path to serving in the health care arena, I understand the struggles and complexities of medical decision-making. In the medical setting, the topic of price is always overshadowed by patient care and clear communication on the part of both professionals and patients, and it does not reflect how patients would navigate comparison-shopping for care. Almost every patient relies on the help of a physician or gets help from an insurance network and not from online price matching.

I believe that many people should engage with this article even if they aren’t entering the health profession; it would benefit everyone. Although price transparency may help insurers and care providers more than patients, if their goal is to lower prices, they must look beyond the simple posting or sharing of prices. I appreciate the effort to try to bring awareness to this major issue and encourage thoughtful policy discussion about lowering medical prices.

— Jan Rodriguez, Philadelphia