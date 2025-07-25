Listen: Some Scientists Speak Out on Deep Cuts to National Cancer Institute, While Others Flee

LISTEN: A National Cancer Institute employee says cuts to research funding and a perceived lack of transparency at the agency are threatening the well-being of cancer patients. A spokesperson for the agency says that’s “misleading” — it’s working to make sure money is well spent.

The National Cancer Institute, long credited with driving down U.S. cancer death rates, is facing massive upheaval as the Trump administration imposes deep funding cuts. Grants have been abruptly terminated, key employees laid off, and essential patient resources left unmaintained.

Hundreds of current and former NIH employees have protested through the Bethesda Declaration, warning that these cuts could stall decades of progress in cancer research.

KFF Health News correspondent Rachana Pradhan appeared on WAMU’s “Health Hub” on July 23 to explain what current and former employees of the agency have to say.

