Listen: Young Adults Turning 26 Face Health Insurance Cliff

LISTEN: Obamacare. COBRA. Deductibles. Coinsurance. There’s a lot to figure out when you’re on your own looking for health insurance for the first time. KFF Health News senior contributing editor Elisabeth Rosenthal appeared on WAMU’s “Health Hub” series on Sept. 24 to help young adults find a plan that meets their needs.

This story also ran on WAMU. It can be republished for free.

Many young adults are staring down an “insurance cliff” as they turn 26. That’s the age when many can no longer stay on their parents’ health insurance. If they can’t get coverage through their job, they’ll need to start looking for their own. The search can be nerve-racking and confusing. KFF Health News senior contributing editor Elisabeth Rosenthal appeared on WAMU’s “Health Hub” on Sept. 24 to share some tips for finding the right plan.

Read her full article for more help starting your search.

Already have an Affordable Care Act insurance plan? Check out KFF’s premium calculator to find out how much more you may have to pay next year if enhanced tax credits expire.