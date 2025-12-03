Listen: Nation’s Capital Cuts Traffic Deaths as Rates Rise Across US

LISTEN: Distracted. Reckless. Drunk. Americans’ driving has gotten more dangerous since the covid pandemic. Chaseedaw Giles appeared on WAMU’s “Health Hub” on Nov. 26 to share her reporting on that deadly trend.
Traffic deaths have climbed nationwide over the past decade. In some major cities, traffic deaths have surpassed homicides. But this year, Washington, D.C., has recorded a significant drop in these kinds of deaths. Chaseedaw Giles, audience engagement editor with KFF Health News, appeared on WAMU’s “Health Hub” on Nov. 26 to share her reporting on the ways design and better enforcement can contribute to safer streets.
‘They Don’t Return Home’: Cities Across US Fail To Curb Traffic Deaths
Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Houston reported more traffic fatalities than homicides last year. Despite local, state, and federal safety initiatives, such as Vision Zero, traffic deaths across the U.S. are higher than they were a decade ago.Read More