Listen: Nation’s Capital Cuts Traffic Deaths as Rates Rise Across US

By Chaseedaw Giles

A photo of Erika "Tilly" Edwards posing in a chair.
A hit-and-run driver killed Erika “Tilly” Edwards as she walked to her car after a fundraiser performance in Los Angeles’ Hollywood neighborhood in June. Despite safety campaigns, U.S. traffic deaths are up 20% from a decade ago, according to the Department of Transportation. (Chaseedaw Giles/KFF Health News)

LISTEN: Distracted. Reckless. Drunk. Americans’ driving has gotten more dangerous since the covid pandemic. Chaseedaw Giles appeared on WAMU’s “Health Hub” on Nov. 26 to share her reporting on that deadly trend.

Traffic deaths have climbed nationwide over the past decade. In some major cities, traffic deaths have surpassed homicides. But this year, Washington, D.C., has recorded a significant drop in these kinds of deaths. Chaseedaw Giles, audience engagement editor with KFF Health News, appeared on WAMU’s “Health Hub” on Nov. 26 to share her reporting on the ways design and better enforcement can contribute to safer streets.

A photo of a husband and wife on a refrigerator magnet.
