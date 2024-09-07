Donate
Journalists Give Rundown on Bird Flu Risks, HIV Rates, and the Fate of Shuttered Hospitals
Journalists Give Rundown on Bird Flu Risks, HIV Rates, and the Fate of Shuttered Hospitals

KFF Health News Colorado correspondent Rae Ellen Bichell discussed farmworkers and their risk of contracting bird flu on KGNU on Sept. 5.

KFF Health News Northern California correspondent Vanessa G. Sánchez discussed HIV rates among Latinos in San Francisco on KQED on Aug. 26.

On WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Aug. 23, KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed “certificate of need” laws — which allow existing hospitals and other health facilities to block would-be competitors’ plans to expand by arguing there’s insufficient need for their services.

