Journalists Delve Into Effects of Deep Federal Cuts on Public Health

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner and national public health correspondent Amy Maxmen discussed the impact of federal cuts on public health on Connecticut Public Radio’s “The Wheelhouse” on April 9.

Rovner also discussed the recent staff cuts and reorganization of the Department of Health and Human Services on WAMU’s “1A” on April 7 and on “Tradeoffs” on April 3. And she explored whether America is overmedicated — something Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has claimed — on “The Middle With Jeremy Hobson” on March 28.

KFF Health News Northern California correspondent Vanessa G. Sánchez discussed the impact of immigration policy on caregivers on Apple News’ “Apple News Today” on April 7.

KFF Health News correspondent Daniel Chang discussed health care price transparency on KMOX’s “Total Information AM” on April 3.