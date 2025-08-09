Journalists Talk Medicaid Work Rule Logistics and Colon Cancer Increase Among Young Adults

KFF Health News Montana correspondent Katheryn Houghton discussed Medicaid work requirements on The Majority Report with Sam Seder on Aug. 7.
- Click here to watch Houghton on The Majority Report with Sam Seder.
- Read Houghton’s “Republicans Call Medicaid Rife With Fraudsters. This Man Sees No Choice but To Break the Rules.” and “New Medicaid Federal Work Requirements Mean Less Leeway for States,” co-reported with Bram Sable-Smith.
Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed what’s fueling the rise of colon cancer in adults under 54 on CBS News 24/7’s “The Daily Report” on Aug. 4.