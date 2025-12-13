Journalists Talk Increasing Insurance Costs, From Marketplace Plans to Employer Coverage

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed Affordable Care Act subsidies on Crooked Media’s What a Day on Dec. 10 and on Slate’s What Next on Dec. 9.

KFF Health News Washington health policy reporter Amanda Seitz discussed the cost of insurance on Illinois Public Media’s The 21st Show on Dec. 10.

KFF Health News Nevada correspondent Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez discussed Native Americans and the Rural Health Transformation Program on The Daily Yonder’s The Yonder Report on Dec. 3.