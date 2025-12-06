Journalists Dig Into Maine HIV Outbreak and Ever-Closer End to Enhanced ACA Subsidies

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed Maine’s largest HIV outbreak to date, including the challenges in tracking transmission and treating people with the virus, on The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Public Health On Call on Dec. 1.
- Click here to hear Pattani on Public Health On Call.
- Read Pattani’s “An HIV Outbreak in Maine Shows the Risk of Trump’s Crackdown on Homelessness and Drug Use.”
KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed rising health insurance costs on The Middle With Jeremy Hobson’s One Thing Trump Did on Nov. 20.