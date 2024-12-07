Journalists Dig Into Vaccine Debate and America’s Obesity Rates

KFF Health News senior correspondent Arthur Allen discussed the fragility of our vaccine infrastructure on The Atlantic’s “Radio Atlantic” on Dec. 5.

KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed U.S. obesity rates on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Nov. 29.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed how Wisconsinites can get health insurance from the federal marketplace on Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Wisconsin Today” on Nov. 15.