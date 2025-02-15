Journalists Talk Southern Health Care: HIV Drug Access, Medicaid Expansion, Vaccination Rates

KFF Health News contributor Sarah Boden discussed cats and bird flu on KVPR’s “Central Valley Daily” on Feb. 12.

KFF Health News South Carolina correspondent Lauren Sausser juxtaposed the increasing trendiness of rural health care and the lack of Medicaid expansion in the South on America’s Heroes Group on Feb. 12.

KFF Health News contributor Rebecca Grapevine, of Healthbeat, discussed the barriers to lifesaving HIV drugs in Georgia on America’s Heroes Group on Feb. 12.

KFF Health News Southern correspondent Sam Whitehead discussed childhood vaccination rates on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Feb. 7.

KFF Health News public health local editor and correspondent Amy Maxmen discussed the U.S.’ pulling out of the World Health Organization on America’s Heroes Group on Feb. 5.