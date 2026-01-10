Donate
Journalists Update Listeners on Expiration of Insurance Subsidies and New Rural Health Funding
KFF Health News senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed changes to the Affordable Care Act in 2026 and how enrollees may be affected on WUNC’s Due South on Jan. 7.

KFF Health News South Dakota correspondent Arielle Zionts discussed rural health funding on South Dakota Public Broadcasting on Dec. 22.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed ACA subsidy expiration on WUGA’s The Georgia Health Report on Dec. 19.

