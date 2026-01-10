Journalists Update Listeners on Expiration of Insurance Subsidies and New Rural Health Funding

KFF Health News senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed changes to the Affordable Care Act in 2026 and how enrollees may be affected on WUNC’s Due South on Jan. 7.
- Click here to hear Appleby on Due South (begins 33:00).
- Read Appleby’s “Sticker Shock: Obamacare Customers Confront Premium Spikes as Congress Dithers.”
KFF Health News South Dakota correspondent Arielle Zionts discussed rural health funding on South Dakota Public Broadcasting on Dec. 22.
- Click here to hear Zionts on South Dakota Public Broadcasting.
- Read Zionts’ “Feds Promised ‘Radical Transparency’ but Are Withholding Rural Health Fund Applications,” co-reported with Sarah Jane Tribble.
KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed ACA subsidy expiration on WUGA’s The Georgia Health Report on Dec. 19.
- Click here to hear Rayasam on The Georgia Health Report.
