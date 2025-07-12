Journalists Tally State and Local Health Care Implications of GOP Megabill

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed measles cases on CBS News’ “CBS News 24/7” on July 9. Gounder also discussed the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in medical facilities on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings Plus” on July 8.
KFF Health News contributor Sarah Kwon discussed a delay in implementing California’s law mandating that some insurance plans cover in vitro fertilization on KVPR’s “Central Valley Daily” podcast on July 9.
- Read Kwon’s “California’s Much-Touted IVF Law May Be Delayed Until 2026, Leaving Many in the Lurch.”
KFF Health News senior correspondent Angela Hart discussed how health care cuts in President Donald Trump’s megabill will affect Californians on KQED’s “Political Breakdown” podcast on July 8.
- Read “Republican Megabill Will Mean Higher Health Costs for Many Americans,” by Phil Galewitz, Julie Appleby, Renuka Rayasam, and Bernard J. Wolfson.
KFF Health News chief rural correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble discussed possible effects of the megabill on rural hospitals on CNN’s “CNN This Morning” on July 4.
- Read “Republican Megabill Will Mean Higher Health Costs for Many Americans,” by Phil Galewitz, Julie Appleby, Renuka Rayasam, and Bernard J. Wolfson.
KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed the megabill and its impacts on health care in Texas on KXAN’s “KXAN Midday” on July 3.
- Read “Republican Megabill Will Mean Higher Health Costs for Many Americans,” by Phil Galewitz, Julie Appleby, Rayasam, and Bernard J. Wolfson.
KFF Health News Southern correspondent Sam Whitehead discussed enrollment in Affordable Care Act marketplace plans on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on June 27.
- Read “In a First, Trump and GOP-Led Congress Prepare To Swell Ranks of US Uninsured,” by Renuka Rayasam and Whitehead.