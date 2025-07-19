Journalists Dig Into Megabill’s Slashing of Medicaid. Plus, How To Avoid Tick Bites.

KFF Health News Nevada correspondent Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez discussed the potential impact of Medicaid cuts on rural hospitals on KNPR’s “State of Nevada” on July 17.

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed Medicaid cuts in President Donald Trump’s megabill on WAMU’s “1A” on July 16. Rovner also discussed immigrant health coverage on MSNBC’s “Velshi” on July 13.

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed how artificial food dyes can affect health on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” on July 15. She also discussed how to prevent tick bites on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” on July 11.

KFF Health News chief rural correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble discussed the impact of Trump’s tax and spending bill on rural health on Ideastream Public Media’s “Sound of Ideas” on July 15.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed Medicaid work requirements on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on July 11.