Journalists Discuss Bird Flu, Tick-Borne Illnesses, and Lessons From Covid Response

KFF Health News public health local editor and correspondent Amy Maxmen discussed the bird flu outbreak on KMOX’s “Total Information AM” on June 17.

KFF Health News senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discussed tick-borne illnesses and research on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” on June 17. She also discussed the bird flu outbreak on “CBS Mornings” on June 14.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed how journalists can responsibly report on suicides on Content Warning: The Podcast’s “A Larger Context of Risk with Dr. Holly Wilcox & Aneri Pattani” on June 16.

KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed electronic cigarettes on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on June 14. Miller also discussed congressional testimony by Anthony Fauci about covid-19 on “The Georgia Health Report” on June 7.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Noam N. Levey discussed proposed federal regulations to ban medical debt from appearing on credit reports on KCBS on June 11.