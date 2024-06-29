Journalists Break Down SCOTUS Decision on Purdue Pharma and California’s New Heat Rules

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed the Supreme Court’s Purdue Pharma decision and the opioid settlement on WHYY’s “Studio 2” on June 27.
- Click here to hear Pattani on “Studio 2”
- Read Pattani’s series “Payback: Tracking the Opioid Settlement Cash”
KFF Health News ethnic media editor Paula Andalo discussed California’s new heat rules on Radio Bilingüe’s “Línea Abierta” on June 22.
- Click here to hear Andalo on “Línea Abierta”
- Read Samantha Young’s “Heat Rules for California Workers Would Also Help Keep Schoolchildren Cool”
- Leer Samantha Young’s “Leyes que protegen a trabajadores de California del calor extremo ayudarían a estudiantes”
KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed the impact of social media use on young people’s mental health on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on June 21.