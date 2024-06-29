Donate
Journalists Break Down SCOTUS Decision on Purdue Pharma and California’s New Heat Rules
KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed the Supreme Court’s Purdue Pharma decision and the opioid settlement on WHYY’s “Studio 2” on June 27.

KFF Health News ethnic media editor Paula Andalo discussed California’s new heat rules on Radio Bilingüe’s “Línea Abierta” on June 22.

KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed the impact of social media use on young people’s mental health on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on June 21.

