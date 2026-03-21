Journalists Shine Light on Out-of-Reach Insurance Prices, AI’s Role in Claims Disputes, and Susie Wiles

KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed the KFF Health News series “Priced Out,” which focuses on the health insurance crisis, on An Arm and a Leg on March 19.
- Click here to hear Rayasam on An Arm and a Leg (starts at 21:03).
- Read Rayasam’s “When Health Insurance Costs More Than the Mortgage.”
KFF Health News rural health reporter Andrew Jones discussed the spread of measles across the Carolinas on WUNC’s Due South on March 17.
- Click here to hear Andrew Jones on Due South.
- Read Jones’ “Hospitals Fighting Measles Confront a Challenge: Few Doctors Have Seen It Before.”
Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed on CBS News 24/7’s The Daily Report on March 16 how U.S. hospitals and insurers are turning to AI to settle disputes over medical claims and payments. On March 17, she outlined the court ruling blocking the Trump administration’s vaccine policy changes for children on CBS News’ CBS Mornings. Gounder also discussed Susie Wiles’ decision to stay on as White House chief of staff amid breast cancer treatment on CBS News 24/7’s The Takeout on March 16.
- Click here to watch Gounder discuss hospitals, insurers, and AI on The Daily Report.
- Click here to watch Gounder discuss vaccine policy changes for children on CBS Mornings.
- Click here to watch Gounder discuss White House chief of staff Susie Wiles on CBS Mornings.