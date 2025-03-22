Journalists Demystify Bird Flu, Medicaid Work Requirements, and Reproductive Health Research

KFF Health News editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discussed bird flu on CBS’ “CBS Mornings Plus” on March 20. Gounder discussed funding cuts at Johns Hopkins University and other research institutions on CBS News’ “CBS Morning News” on March 17. She also discussed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s airplane wastewater testing to prevent another pandemic on CBS News’ “CBS Evening News Plus” on March 13
- Click here to watch Gounder discuss bird flu on “CBS Mornings Plus”
- Click here to watch Gounder discuss funding cuts on “CBS Morning News”
- Click here to watch Gounder discuss pandemic prevention on “CBS Evening News Plus”
KFF Health News Southern correspondent Sam Whitehead discussed Medicaid work requirements on Iowa Public Radio’s “River to River” on March 18.
- Click here to hear Whitehead on “River to River”
- Read Whitehead and Renuka Rayasam’s “Republicans Are Eyeing Cuts to Medicaid. What’s Medicaid, Again?”
KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed reproductive health on Connecticut Public’s “Where We Live” on March 17.
KFF Health News California correspondent Christine Mai-Duc discussed a shortfall in funding for Medi-Cal, California’s Medicaid program, on LAist’s “AirTalk” on March 17.
- Click here to hear Mai-Duc on “AirTalk”
- Read Mai-Duc’s “California Borrows $3.4 Billion for Medicaid Overrun as Congress Eyes Steep Cuts”
KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed the impact of recent CDC firings on public health on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on March 14.
- Click here to hear Rayasam on “The Georgia Health Report”
- Read Rachana Pradhan’s, “CDC Firings Fray Lifelines to Local Health Departments,” referenced by Rayasam