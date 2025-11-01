Donate
Journalists Help Make Sense of Government Shutdown and Obamacare Open Enrollment
Journalists Help Make Sense of Government Shutdown and Obamacare Open Enrollment

KFF Health News Washington health policy reporter Amanda Seitz discussed Affordable Care Act open enrollment uncertainty on Houston Public Media’s “Hello Houston” on Oct. 30.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Phil Galewitz discussed the federal government shutdown on FOX 5’s “On The Hill” on Oct. 26.

KFF Health News contributor Patricia Kime discussed potential cancer clusters on nuclear missile bases on NBC Montana on Oct. 22.

KFF Health News senior contributing editor Elisabeth Rosenthal discussed why the U.S. health care system is so complicated and what you need to know about ACA open enrollment on CNN’s “Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta” on Oct. 17 and Oct. 21, respectively.

