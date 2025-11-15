Journalists Untangle Issues of Health Care Costs and Food Benefits

KFF Health News Southern California correspondent Claudia Boyd-Barrett discussed rising health care premiums on KPFA’s “Up Front” on Nov. 13.
- Click here to hear Boyd-Barrett on “Up Front” (starts at 08:19).
- Read Boyd-Barrett’s “Health Care Costs Jump to the Fore as Candidates Jockey To Be California Governor.”
KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed open enrollment and insurance costs on Vox’s “Explain It to Me” podcast on Nov. 9.
- Hear Rovner on “Explain It to Me” (starts at 10:24) via Spotify or Apple Podcasts.
KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed how changes to federal food assistance have affected refugees on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Nov. 7.
- Click here to hear Rayasam on “The Georgia Health Report.”
- Read Rayasam’s “Refugees Will Be Among the First To Lose Food Stamps Under Federal Changes.”