Journalists Untangle Issues of Health Care Costs and Food Benefits
KFF Health News On Air

KFF Health News Southern California correspondent Claudia Boyd-Barrett discussed rising health care premiums on KPFA’s “Up Front” on Nov. 13.

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed open enrollment and insurance costs on Vox’s “Explain It to Me” podcast on Nov. 9.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed how changes to federal food assistance have affected refugees on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Nov. 7.

