Journalists Shed Light on Opioid Settlement Cash, New Medicaid Work Requirements

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed how states are using opioid settlement money on CBS News 24/7’s “The Daily Report” on Nov. 3.
- Read Pattani’s “From Narcan to Gun Silencers, Opioid Settlement Cash Pays Law Enforcement Tabs” and “Sock Hops and Concerts: How Some Places Spent Opioid Settlement Cash.”
KFF Health News Southern correspondent Sam Whitehead discussed government claims that new technologies will help Medicaid recipients comply with new work requirement rules on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Oct. 31.
- Read “Officials Show Little Proof That New Tech Will Help Medicaid Enrollees Meet Work Rules,” by Whitehead and KFF Health News Colorado correspondent Rae Ellen Bichell
KFF Health News Southern California correspondent Claudia Boyd-Barrett discussed the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in and around health care facilities such as hospitals and community health centers on Radio Bilingüe’s “Línea Abierta” on Oct. 30.
- Read Boyd-Barrett’s “California Faces Limits as It Directs Health Facilities To Push Back on Immigration Raids.”
KFF Health News executive editor Alex Wayne discussed the federal government shutdown and rising Affordable Care Act premiums on Sirius XM’s “The Smerconish Podcast” on Oct. 30.