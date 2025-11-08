Journalists Shed Light on Opioid Settlement Cash, New Medicaid Work Requirements

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed how states are using opioid settlement money on CBS News 24/7’s “The Daily Report” on Nov. 3.

KFF Health News Southern correspondent Sam Whitehead discussed government claims that new technologies will help Medicaid recipients comply with new work requirement rules on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Oct. 31.

KFF Health News Southern California correspondent Claudia Boyd-Barrett discussed the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in and around health care facilities such as hospitals and community health centers on Radio Bilingüe’s “Línea Abierta” on Oct. 30.

KFF Health News executive editor Alex Wayne discussed the federal government shutdown and rising Affordable Care Act premiums on Sirius XM’s “The Smerconish Podcast” on Oct. 30.