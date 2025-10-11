Journalists Dig Into Government Shutdown and Rural Doctor Drought

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner appeared on CNN’s “Quest Means Business” to discuss the Affordable Care Act subsidies at the core of the government shutdown on Oct. 2. Rovner also appeared on NPR’s “Morning Edition” to discuss the subsidies on Oct. 7.

KFF Health News South Carolina correspondent Lauren Sausser discussed a Trump administration pilot program to have AI approve and deny care for Medicare patients on Apple News’ “Apple News Today” on Oct. 7.

KFF Health News Midwest correspondent Bram Sable-Smith appeared on NPR’s “Weekend Edition Sunday” on Oct. 5 to discuss states’ cutting of Medicaid provider payments to close budget gaps.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Bernard J. Wolfson appeared on The Daily Yonder’s “The Yonder Report” newscast on Oct. 8 to discuss local solutions to rural doctor shortages in California.