Journalists Address Opioid Settlements, Undiagnosed ADHD, and a Georgia Chemical Fire
KFF Health News On Air

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed Ohio’s $2 billion in opioid settlement funds on WOSU Public Media’s “All Sides with Anna Staver” on Oct. 16.

KFF Health News senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discussed new research that suggests undiagnosed attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder may be common in U.S. adults on CBS’ “CBS Mornings” on Oct. 15.

KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed the health impacts of a chemical fire in Georgia on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Oct. 11.

