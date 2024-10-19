Journalists Address Opioid Settlements, Undiagnosed ADHD, and a Georgia Chemical Fire

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed Ohio’s $2 billion in opioid settlement funds on WOSU Public Media’s “All Sides with Anna Staver” on Oct. 16.
- Click here to hear Pattani on WOSU Public Media’s “All Sides with Anna Staver”
- Read Pattani’s coverage of opioid settlements in “Payback: Tracking the Opioid Settlement Cash”
KFF Health News senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discussed new research that suggests undiagnosed attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder may be common in U.S. adults on CBS’ “CBS Mornings” on Oct. 15.
KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed the health impacts of a chemical fire in Georgia on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Oct. 11.