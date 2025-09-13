Journalists Talk New ‘MAHA’ Strategy, RFK Jr.’s Tack at HHS, and Plight of Rural Hospitals

KFF Health News correspondent Rachana Pradhan discussed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s new “Make America Healthy Again” strategy for children’s health on CBS News’ “CBS Morning News” on Sept. 10.
KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed Kennedy’s pseudoscientific approach to running HHS on WAMU’s “1A” on Sept. 8.
KFF Health News South Dakota correspondent Arielle Zionts discussed collaborative rural hospital networks on Apple News’ “Apple News Today” podcast on Sept. 9.
- Click here to hear Zionts on “Apple News Today.”
- Read Zionts’ “Instead of Selling, Some Rural Hospitals Band Together To Survive.”
KFF Health News chief rural correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble discussed Medicaid cuts on WUNC’s “Due South” on Sept. 3.