Journalists Follow the Fallout of CDC Director’s Firing and Trump’s Health Policies

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the Senate hearing of former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Susan Monarez on WBUR’s “Here & Now” on Sept. 17.

Rovner also delved into the “Make America Healthy Again” report on children’s health on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” on Sept. 16 and on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” on Sept. 12. During that C-SPAN appearance, she also covered the debate over extending the Affordable Care Act subsidies.

KFF Health News Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony discussed Larry Black Jr., a young man whose organs were nearly harvested before a surgeon intervened, on KMOX’s “Total Information AM” on Sept. 17.

KFF Health News correspondent Rachana Pradhan discussed the upheaval at the National Cancer Institute under the Trump administration on WAMU’s “1A” on Sept. 17.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Arthur Allen discussed the FDA’s move away from expert reviews of new drugs on CBS News’ “CBS News 24/7” on Sept 15.

KFF Health News senior health policy correspondent Stephanie Armour discussed the impact of federal health care funding cuts on states on PBS NewsHour on Sept. 13.

KFF Health News Southern correspondent Sam Whitehead discussed the September meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Sept. 12.