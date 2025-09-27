Donate
Journalists Recap Coverage on Organ Harvesting, Obamacare, and Medicaid Cuts
KFF Health News On Air

KFF Health News Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony discussed problems with the organ transplantation industry on Apple News’ “Apple News Today” on Sept. 23.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Julie Appleby discussed the changing availability of Affordable Care Act plans on Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Wisconsin Today” on Sept. 19.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed federal changes to Medicaid funding on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Sept. 19.

