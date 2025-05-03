Journalists Explore Medicaid Work Rules, CDC Layoffs, and RFK Jr.’s ‘MAHA’ Mission

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani gave an update on how Ohio is using its opioid settlement funds on WOSU Public Media’s “All Sides with Amy Juravich” on April 30.

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed the future of the Affordable Care Act on April 23, for C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal.” She also discussed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” tour on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” on April 15.

KFF Health News Southern correspondent Sam Whitehead discussed Medicaid work requirements on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on April 18.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed layoffs at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on April 4.