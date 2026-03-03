Readers Lean On Congress To Solve Crises in Research and Rehab

Letters to the Editor is a periodic feature. We welcome all comments and will publish a selection. We edit for length and clarity and require full names.

We Have Invested Too Much To Let Research Programs Die Quietly

I have dedicated my life to research, but now that work, along with the trust, data, and progress behind it, is at risk (“NIH Grant Disruptions Slow Down Breast Cancer Research,” Feb. 3).

As a rheumatologist and researcher, I have spent decades studying lupus — a chronic autoimmune disease that can affect nearly every organ system, producing symptoms that are often unpredictable and difficult to manage. Its impact on a patient’s quality of life is profound: Nearly 90% of people with lupus report being unable to maintain full-time work, while many also face interruptions in education or career progression.

But funding uncertainty from the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other federal programs means that the thousands of patients involved in my research, along with millions of patients nationwide, are at risk. While I appreciate the increase in lupus research funding included in the recently passed congressional funding package, funding disruptions persist nationwide, and recovery takes time.

Increased funding is not like a light switch that we can just turn back on. It will take a lot of time to recruit back those we lost. That doesn’t include the young investigators who would have entered the field and are now lost. It takes time to build back the broken trust and infrastructure needed to keep participants engaged and ensure reliable data.

Medical research connects the bedside to the database to the policymaker’s desk. Without it, we are blind to the very problems we most urgently need to solve. The window to save these programs is closing. We must act now before it’s too late.

— S. Sam Lim, Atlanta

Knocking Down Barriers to Long-Term Hospital Care

For many Americans, being released from their initial hospital stay is just the beginning of their care journey. Depending on the complexity of one’s condition and the clinical need for more specialized post-acute services such as ventilation, long-term care hospitals, or LTCHs, offer highly personalized care to individuals recovering from a catastrophic illness or injury (Broken Rehab: “They Need a Ventilator To Stay Alive. Getting One Can Be a Nightmare,” Dec. 2).

LTCHs play a critical role in the nation’s health care system by providing complex, resource-intensive care to patients leaving acute-care hospitals but who still need sustained support and treatment. Not only do LTCHs help patients who are dependent on ventilation, have complex wounds, or have multiple organ failure, they also serve as a relief valve in our nation’s hospital system by helping free up beds and resources at general hospitals.

However, the ability to access this vital form of care is becoming increasingly difficult — underscoring the need for lawmakers in Washington to act. Since 2016, over 100 LTCHs have closed due to chronic underpayments amid higher costs. This has been exacerbated by Congress’ decision to implement changes to how it reimburses LTCHs for its beneficiaries. As a result, patients have fewer options, and the facilities that remain open are often far away from home for patients and families, particularly in rural areas. Furthermore, insurance company barriers — such as prior authorization requirements put in place by Medicare Advantage plans — are creating harmful delays and denials of necessary and time-sensitive patient care. Consequently, many patients are denied access to an LTCH setting — or transferred to other post-acute care settings like rehabilitation or skilled nursing facilities that aren’t equipped to care for patients with highly complex needs like ventilation.

America’s sickest patients deserve the right level of care at the right time. As this need becomes more urgent by the day, policymakers must work to address these challenges and strengthen access to LTCHs, which help patients get transferred out of the hospital quicker, reduce hospital overcrowding, and ultimately save lives.

— Jim Prister, Chicago; president and CEO of RML Specialty Hospital; chair of the American Hospital Association’s Post-Acute Care Steering Committee