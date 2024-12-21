Journalists Wrap Up 2024 With Topics From Trump 2.0 to Frustration With Health Industry

KFF Health News senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discussed the incoming Trump administration — notably, the possibility of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health and Human Services secretary— on the “On With Kara Swisher” podcast on Dec. 19. She also discussed the health stories that shaped 2024 on CBS on Dec. 19.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed the struggle to close the health gap, especially for rural, low-income African Americans, on KERA’s “Think” on Dec. 16.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed state and local efforts to combat the opioid epidemic on C-SPAN on Dec. 15.

KFF Health News Peggy Girshman fellow Jackie Fortiér discussed the nationwide IV fluid shortage on PBS NewsHour on Dec. 14.

KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed the killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO and growing frustration over difficult insurance claims on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast on Dec. 13.

KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed health insurance on CBS News on Dec. 13.

KFF Health News Northern California correspondent Vanessa G. Sánchez discussed a recent immigrant detention center lawsuit on City Limits’ podcast, “El Diario Sin Límites” on Dec. 9.