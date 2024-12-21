Journalists Wrap Up 2024 With Topics From Trump 2.0 to Frustration With Health Industry

KFF Health News senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discussed the incoming Trump administration — notably, the possibility of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health and Human Services secretary— on the “On With Kara Swisher” podcast on Dec. 19. She also discussed the health stories that shaped 2024 on CBS on Dec. 19.
KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed the struggle to close the health gap, especially for rural, low-income African Americans, on KERA’s “Think” on Dec. 16.
- Read Rayasam’s “Black Americans Still Suffer Worse Health. Here’s Why There’s So Little Progress,” with reporting from KFF Health News senior correspondent Fred Clasen-Kelly.
KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed state and local efforts to combat the opioid epidemic on C-SPAN on Dec. 15.
- Read Pattani’s ongoing series, “Payback: Tracking the Opioid Settlement Cash.”
KFF Health News Peggy Girshman fellow Jackie Fortiér discussed the nationwide IV fluid shortage on PBS NewsHour on Dec. 14.
- Read Fortiér’s “Nationwide IV Fluid Shortage Could Change How Hospitals Manage Patient Hydration.”
KFF Health News contributor Andy Miller discussed the killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO and growing frustration over difficult insurance claims on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast on Dec. 13.
KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed health insurance on CBS News on Dec. 13.
KFF Health News Northern California correspondent Vanessa G. Sánchez discussed a recent immigrant detention center lawsuit on City Limits’ podcast, “El Diario Sin Límites” on Dec. 9.
- Read Sánchez’s “Immigration Detention Center Contractor Sues Over California Health Inspections.”
- Leer Sánchez’s “Contratista de centro de detención de inmigrantes demanda a California por inspecciones de salud.”