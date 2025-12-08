Donate
Watch: What Do Republicans Really Want on Health Care?

By Julie Rovner

On What the Health? From KFF Health News, distributed by WAMU, chief Washington correspondent and host Julie Rovner sat down with Avik Roy, a GOP health policy adviser, to talk about how health care has evolved as a Republican issue.

Roy, a co-founder and the chair of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, said health care affordability has become a more salient issue for the GOP under President Donald Trump, with more people from working-class backgrounds voting Republican.

Before Trump, he said, the party’s support was more concentrated among those covered by employer-sponsored insurance or Medicare, the public program for those who are 65 or older or have disabilities — voters less likely to be concerned about affording medical care.

An abbreviated version of this interview aired on What the Health? Episode 423: “The GOP Circles the Wagons on ACA.”

