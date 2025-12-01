Watch: Trump Considers Extending Obamacare Subsidies

Amanda Seitz, KFF Health News’ Washington health policy reporter, appeared on NewsNation’s NewsNation Live With Connell McShane on Nov. 24 to discuss President Donald Trump’s latest health proposal.
Seitz noted that the plan — which has not been formally unveiled — could extend the expiring, more generous subsidies that help many Americans pay their share of Affordable Care Act premiums. But that extension would likely impose limitations sought by Republicans, including changes to eligibility for the enhanced assistance, she said.
She recently explored the expiration of the enhanced ACA premium tax credits in her articles “Farmers, Barbers, and GOP Lawmakers Grapple With the Fate of ACA Tax Credits” and, with KFF Health News’ Julie Appleby, “A Ticking Clock: How States Are Preparing for a Last-Minute Obamacare Deal.”