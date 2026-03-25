Steep Health Care Costs Steer Americans to Tough Decisions

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Dan: Hey there. About a dozen years ago, Nicole Wipp was trying to spend less time running her law firm and more time with her son, who was in preschool. ?It was a work in progress.

And then she started feeling— a little off. ?Tired. Out of breath. Her doctor thought it was stress.

Nicole didn’t think so, but she soldiered on. And got worse. For months. Until one day— when she told her husband she just couldn’t get off the couch — he was like, you’re going to urgent care. An x-ray showed her whole left lung totally blacked out.?

Next stop, emergency room.

Nicole Wipp: They put a huge needle and shoved it into my back and drew out two liters. Imagine a whole two-liter of pop – I’m from Michigan, so I say pop – from your body. They draw a whole two-liter of liquid. And I felt so much better immediately. I was like, wow, I can breathe. Like, wow, this is so cool. But, um, it was sort of horrifying.

Dan: Nicole says she eventually got diagnosed with a rare lung condition

Nicole Wipp: It’s called lymphangioleiomyomatosis — LAMB for short.

Dan: But not before she’d spent a month in hospitals — hospitals, plural — and had multiple expensive surgeries.

Nicole Wipp: Minimum — my husband and I tried to like tally it all up, like look at all the bills afterward — and it was, minimum, a half a million dollars.

Dan: Which, because her husband’s job at the time provided good health insurance, didn’t break them.

Nicole’s condition hasn’t bothered her for years. But it’s not cured. It’s incurable.

And yet. This year, Nicole and her husband didn’t sign up for health insurance.

For more than 20 million people on Obamacare plans, the price of health insurance changed dramatically this year. Premiums skyrocketed just as subsidies got sharply reduced.

Some people faced horrifically stark new circumstances:

People who needed insurance to cover ongoing treatment: for cancer, for diabetes — treatment they literally could not live without — saw premiums jump by thousands of dollars a month, more than they could possibly afford.

And millions more got stuck taking gambles. Making messy, unsatisfying choices.

Our partners at KFF Health News have been talking with lots of those people.

They introduced us to Nicole. She and her husband could have paid for health insurance. But when rates went up, they did the math and decided not to. They’re generally healthy, and honestly have more financial cushion than most people.

If they need medical care — ordinary medical care, anyway— they think they’ll be better off just paying cash.

But they know they’re gambling: that 2026 won’t be the year Nicole’s condition flares up, or that some other catastrophe hits.

Our pals at KFF Health News also introduced us to this man:

Noah Hulsman: My name’s Noah Hulsman. I own and operate Home Skateboard Shop here in Louisville, Kentucky.

Dan: It’s Louisville’s only skateboard shop. It’s kind of a family business, kind of a community center, kind of a place Noah’s spent most of his 37 years.

Noah’s still paying for insurance — paying for protection against catastrophe. But because all he can afford this year is a bare-bones plan, he doesn’t have a way to pay for ordinary medical care. Which he could actually really use.

Noah Hulsman: So I’m kind of in a position right now… I need my left shoulder looked at, but I have an $8,400 deductible. Yeah.

Dan: We’ll get into that — it sucks. But first: I really want you to hear about this skateboard shop.

Noah Hulsman: When I tell the story, it almost seems like a movie or something. Like, somebody made this up.

Dan: Let’s go.

This is An Arm and a Leg — a show about why health care costs so freaking much, and what we can maybe do about it. I’m Dan Weissmann. I’m a reporter, and I like a challenge. So the job we’ve chosen here is to take one of the most enraging, terrifying, depressing parts of American life, and bring you a show that’s entertaining, empowering, and useful.

Here’s how Noah ended up a skater for life.

Noah Hulsman: So my grandmother, she opened up a skateboard shop in 1988 here in Louisville. It was called Skateboards Unlimited. She had a little skate park also behind it called Ottoman Skate Park.

Dan: Noah’s grandmother was not a skater. She’d been a nurse — but she had five kids, and Noah says she ended up more of a stay-at-home mom.

Noah Hulsman: And then with all the commotion that was always occurring, with all the friends in and outta the house, with having five kids and all these skateboarders that just started popping up, she just decided, you know what? Let’s like have a place for you all to go.

Dan: She opened Skateboards Unlimited — and a skate park behind it.

When her youngest son finished high school — and moved to the West Coast as a professional skateboarder — it was the end of an era. And the beginning of another.

Noah’s grandma closed up Skateboards Unlimited.

Noah Hulsman: And uh, that’s when one of her employees was like, you know what? We gotta keep having a skate shop.

Dan: They called it Home Skate Shop. Noah became a regular customer, eventually an employee. And — ten years ago, when he was 27, — he took over the business.

Noah is as invested as anybody could possibly be.

Noah Hulsman: It’s everything. It’s my whole life. Yeah.

Dan: It’s doing OK. There were a few rocky years early on — Noah says he qualified for Medicaid. But things actually picked up when the pandemic started.

Noah Hulsman: Skateboarding was one of the only things that you do by yourself. You’re doing it outside. If I would’ve been able to get a hold of more product, we would’ve, we would’ve killed it.

Dan: Noah got an Obamacare plan, and he even bought a building — he leases out a couple of apartments, runs an air bnb in a third one, and says he breaks even on it, right now..

Noah Hulsman: They say, you know, real estate is a long term game.

Dan: Noah’s a long-term kind of guy.

\He and his girlfriend have been together for 16 years — even while she was away at veterinary school.

Noah Hulsman: She just finished up at Auburn this past year and moved back home and yeah, it’s been awesome.

Dan: Now they live together — with their four cats — in an apartment less than a mile from where his grandma started her skate shop.

But it’s not a cushy living. Noah says he takes odd jobs and gives skateboarding lessons to make ends meet.

Noah Hulsman: Every single day is a hustle. There is no day, like you can’t get sick, you can’t be– no downtime. If you take vacations, you’re still working from your phone, you’re checking in on the shop.

Dan: Noah says his income — all in — has been holding steady at around $33,000 a year. Last year, with a subsidy, he was able to get a gold plan for about a hundred and five dollars a month.

For 2026 — with premiums jacked up and subsidies cranked down — that gold plan would have cost him an extra $500 a month. That’s $6000 a year. Way more than he could afford.

Instead, he picked a Bronze plan. It leaves him paying pretty much exactly the same every month as he did last year, but it covers so much less.

Noah Hulsman: I don’t even know why I’m paying that. It’s useless really, unless I get into a car accident and I have $10,000 worth of bills.

Dan: Or a skateboarding accident. Or a serious illness. Anything.

He’s holding onto the plan as a backstop against a worst-case scenario, against ending up with more debt than he could ever pay back.

But having a backstop is not the same as having access to medical care.

A few months ago, Noah says his left shoulder started bothering him. He says it doesn’t stop him from day-to-day stuff, running the shop. But it does impose limits.

Noah Hulsman: It’s those like quick movements. It’s those like blast-off times like when I’m popping on my skateboard or when I’m like turning a certain like front side and like throwing all my weight that way.

Dan: His bronze plan — with its $8400 deductible — means he can’t afford to get it checked out.

Noah Hulsman: To go through, okay first you have to go see primary care, then they gotta do the x-ray. Then once you see the x-ray, oh, we can’t tell anything from the x-ray. Yeah, we know because it’s ligaments and tendons and muscles and things like, I’m not a doctor, but I’ve been through this a few times. So, okay, we’re gonna get you the MRI. All right. Here’s the MRI. None of that’s gonna be covered.

Dan: It sounds like thousands of dollars to Noah — to me too, really. And that’s before getting it treated, which could mean surgery.

Noah doesn’t have thousands of dollars lying around. If he did, he would’ve paid up for the gold plan.

So he’s avoiding tricks that could irritate the shoulder,

Noah Hulsman: I can still skateboard. I just have to choose what tricks or what obstacles. I don’t have like the freedom that I had when I used to ride my skateboard.

Dan: He’s hoping he can nurse the injury along till next year, when he thinks he could afford better insurance.

Noah Hulsman: What I’m kind of planning on doing is my, my shop vehicle is about to be paid off next year or like at, at the, I think it’s like middle of next year. And that payment is basically what that gold plan payment is.

Dan: Yeah, yeah,

Noah Hulsman: That’s what’s probably gonna happen. That’s my new car payment. New shoulder payment.

Dan: Man, that super sucks. I mean, grimly hilarious

Noah Hulsman: Yeah. Yeah. I mean, if this, you have to just laugh at how ridiculous the world is these days. There’s, I mean, if you just take it serious, doom and gloom all the time, it’s going to, you’re not gonna make it. You gotta just laugh these days. It’s so ridiculous.

Dan: It is. Noah is far from alone. A Gallup poll taken in late 2025 found that more than a quarter of all Americans had postponed surgery or medical treatment because of cost.

Being insured and having access to medical care — for lots of people, they haven’t been the same for a long time.

This year, especially for people using Obamacare, that’s accelerating.

We don’t know yet how many people made choices like Noah’s, and moved to plans that cover less, in order to have a monthly payment they could kind of afford.

Federal numbers won’t be out for a while. But an analyst named Charles Gaba ran some preliminary numbers from a few states.

He found that the number of people in Silver and Gold and Platinum plans was down significantly. And the number of people in Bronze plans, the cheapest, was up dramatically.

And we do know that at least a million people have dropped Obamacare. Some have dropped insurance altogether. Including, of course, Nicole Wipp.

We’re coming back to her story, just ahead.

This episode of An Arm and a Leg is produced in partnership with KFF Health News. That’s a nonprofit newsroom reporting on health issues in America. The reporters at KFF Health News do amazing work — win all kinds of awards every year. And in a little while, you’ll meet the KFF reporter who introduced me to Noah Hulsman and Nicole Wipp.

Dan: Before Nicole Wipp knew that her Obamacare rates would be going up, she knew she was pissed at what she calls the insurance industrial complex.

Nicole Wipp: So my son. Just for example, we took him— called in advance, ‘do you take our insurance?’ Took him to get basic well child vaccines. Well, next thing I know, I got a bill for $4,000. I called them up and was like, what is this?

Dan: She says that was early 2025, and she’s been fighting ever since.

Nicole Wipp: They’ve cut it down to like 1200, but I’m like, no, no, no, no, no. It should be a hundred percent covered under our insurance, So that’s the thing is like, why would I participate in this?

Dan: And at least since her half-a-million-dollar medical adventure Nicole Wipp has been pretty determined to live life on her own terms.

Even before her illness, she had already been trying to spend less time running her law practice and more time with her family.

Then, after the illness, she more than doubled down on that. On her website, she says she went from working 80 hours a week to working just five days a month.

That’s the website for a new business she started after her recovery: a consulting and coaching practice that offers to help people achieve financial success on their own terms.

Nicole Wipp: Financial success for me is very much not just about money, it’s really more about quality of life and having enough money to have that quality of life.

Dan: So, for instance, about four years after her illness, Nicole’s family moved from Michigan to Hawaii.

Nicole Wipp: We said, we want to live in Hawaii because we wanna have a quality of life. And of course, living in Hawaii is not cheap. It’s one of the most expensive places in the United States to live.

Dan: But that’s what they wanted. And they made it work.

And then their son got into polo. Like, with horses. Which is harder to do in Hawaii— to do seriously, competitively — without a lot of traveling to the mainland. So they moved again, to South Carolina.

Nicole Wipp: And we did, by the way, when we moved back to the mainland, FedExed four horses from Hawaii

Dan: Oh my God.

Nicole Wipp: I know, and like when you say, all these things, it sounds insane, right? It is insane.

Dan: Since then, she says they’ve picked up another four horses.

Nicole Wipp: Now we have a total of eight, which is a lot, a lot by the way. Um, and so, you know, I say it out loud and I’m like, oh, I’m not proud of this, to be honest with you. But, but we have also though made other choices like we live in a smaller home than we would otherwise, so that we can do that.

Dan: And that home is in a part of South Carolina where houses aren’t super- expensive. So Nicole says the mortgage on their house is less than the $1400 they would’ve been paying if they’d kept their insurance this year.

The expensive horses, the less-expensive home…

Nicole Wipp: Like these are choices that we’ve made as a family that I understand very much that most people would never make these choices, but we’re doing it in as responsible of a fashion as we possibly can.

Dan: A few years ago, her husband changed careers— no more job-based health coverage. They started buying insurance on the Obamacare exchange.

But by mid-2025, it started looking like that insurance could get a lot more expensive. Not because they’d lose a subsidy — they hadn’t qualified for a subsidy to start with.

But if subsidies went away, she figured rates would go way up.

Nicole Wipp: I started bringing it up to my husband. Like, I don’t know what this is gonna look like. I’m very worried about it. And we may be in a situation where we need to make a choice

Dan: Could they contemplate doing without insurance?

Nicole Wipp: And so we had probably, you know, 20 conversations, at least, about it.

Dan: Before making a decision — even before 2026 rates got posted — Nicole and her husband started taking some steps. She scheduled a colonoscopy, and went to the dermatologist for a skin check. Her husband got some tests too.

If they didn’t have insurance next year, those tests wouldn’t be covered. And if any tests came back with scary results, insurance would be more important.

Obamacare premiums for 2026 got published. Their family’s rate would go up by about 50 percent.

Nicole Wipp: Once the numbers came out, I was like, I just don’t know if this makes sense.?But we were like, okay, we need to gather more information. We need to think about it some more.

Dan: Their tests had come back OK. And they felt fine. Maybe they wouldn’t need any medical care in 2026, or not much. But maybe they would. How might they pay the bills? They kept talking. And they identified some ideas.

For one thing, Nicole found some money socked away in a health savings account from her husband’s old job.

Nicole Wipp: It’s not a lot, but it was like, oh, that’s a nice little cushion. Like we could use that if we needed it.

Dan: Nicole figured, if they were paying cash, she’d be in a good position to negotiate with providers for discounts.

Nicole Wipp: Because I’m a lawyer and I’ve been around the block on these things, so I had a lot of faith that I could negotiate a bill.

Dan: And she had other ideas for finding deals.

Nicole Wipp: I was like, you know, depending on what the situation is, we could fly to another country, receive healthcare quality healthcare. It still would be less. And I am not above doing that.

Dan: And if all of that required more cash than they had lying around, Nicole figured, they still had options.

Nicole Wipp: We have certain assets that in an extreme emergency we could sell – I mean, because it’s not just the horses. We have horse trailers and like, you know, there’s a lot that goes along with all of that that isn’t just the horses by the way.

Dan: None of which made the decision easy. Nicole says she and her husband didn’t fully decide until the actual deadline came for signing up. Even then, they knew they were gonna keep their son insured.

Nicole Wipp: I would be in my opinion, not responsible as a mom, so… because he does play a very dangerous sport.

Dan: But for the adults, they weighed the risks, and decided to gamble.

Nicole Wipp: If I take that money and invest it instead of putting, I don’t know, am I gonna be out further ahead? I will if I don’t have a massive emergency and a half a million dollar illness. Um, right? And so it’s a gamble, like, right? All of this is a gamble, but it was a gamble that I was like, I just don’t want to participate in this any longer because this is not workable for almost anybody, but it certainly isn’t workable for me anymore mentally or emotionally.

Dan: Not workable for almost anybody.

[Music transition]

Renu Rayasam: I mean, I also think about this as a reporter. We have these individual stories. What do they mean? First of all, why is this system like this and what does it mean for everyone?

Dan: That’s Renu Rayasam. She’s a senior correspondent with our partners at KFF Health News. She introduced me to Nicole and to Noah. She and her colleagues have been talking with dozens of people about the choices they’ve been forced to make about insurance this year.

?And thinking about what those individual stories mean has led Renu to some big reflections.

Renu Rayasam: I think sometimes in the US you take for granted the way things are. Just you don’t, you don’t realize there is another way, you know? There is another way! And um, and that’s where everybody has health insurance and those costs are better spread out.

Dan: Renu is speaking in part from experience. She spent a half-dozen years living in Germany. We talked about her experience— and how it affects the way she sees stories like Nicole’s and Noah’s.

Renu Rayasam: ?Well first of all, it was kind of amazing to like never get a medical bill. Like that was like, like so mind blowing that you just, like, you go to the doctor and you never get a bill.

Dan: Not because the government pays for health care. But because the government requires everybody to have health insurance.

Renu Rayasam: People pay premiums. ?You have to pay into the system. And it’s not necessarily cheap either.??But then on the back end, you’re never worried about, oh, my shoulders hurt, I have to get this MRI and I’m gonna get a bill.

Dan: ?Most people pay a government-set rate — about 15 percent of their income. Most insurance funds are non-profit. Everything’s highly regulated, and everybody gets the same benefits. Here, things are … more chaotic. Less predictable. People have to make hard choices— and those choices feed back into the chaos.

Renu Rayasam: So if somebody like Nicole opts out of health insurance, they’re not paying into this system and the people who are paying into the system are people who need care. And so that makes health insurance more expensive generally.

Dan: Because insurers set their rates based on how much they expect to pay out. When healthy people bail, the rates go up. And when rates go up, healthy people bail. They reinforce each other. It’s what experts call a death spiral.

As some of those experts told Renu, a version of that happened over the last year. ?It wasn’t a coincidence that insurers jacked up prices when subsidies were on the chopping block.

Renu Rayasam: Part of the reason that insurers raised their prices was because they expected people to drop plans and that fewer people would be paying their premiums and be paying into the system.

Dan: And people like Nicole and Noah ended up with lousy choices to make.

Noah chose to keep paying for insurance as a backstop against absolute financial catastrophe — even though the insurance he can afford doesn’t give him access to medical care he needs.

Nicole and her husband think they’ve got the resources to pay for ordinary medical care. Even maybe a big medical deal — as long as there was time to hop on a plane and get to a country where they could afford treatment.

But they’re not protected against the worst. Nicole knows bankruptcy is a real possibility.

Nicole Wipp: We don’t have a guarantee. And it still weighs on me every day that I made this choice because it feels fraught. Do I regret it? No, not at the moment. I don’t. Will I regret it? I hope not.

Dan: Hmm.

Nicole Wipp: I don’t know though.

Dan: Yeah, you’re not like, I did it. I’m free, you know, this is the best. It’s like, no, you’re not free of it.

Nicole Wipp: No, I don’t feel free at all.

Dan: I wish I had a snappier ending to this story. We are more stuck than ever — all of us — making messy choices, hoping for the best. So I’m gonna give Noah the last word here.

He’s taking his own advice: Taking things as they come, recognizing what’s ridiculous, and aiming to hang in there for the long term.

Noah Hulsman: ?Hopefully we, you know, get enough equity in this building that once it’s time to pass the skateboard shop on, maybe sell the building and hopefully that’s when we get to maybe cash out and go to the beach.

Dan: Wow.

Noah Hulsman: ?Maybe. Or maybe I’ll just get to pay off my medical debt that I’ve accrued over however many years at that point.

Dan: We’ll be back in a few weeks with a new episode. Till then, take care of yourself.

This episode of An Arm and a Leg was produced me, Dan Weissmann, with help from Emily Pisacreta — and edited by Ellen Weiss.

Adam Raymonda is our audio wizard.

Our music is by Dave Weiner and Blue Dot Sessions.

Claire Davenport is our engagement producer.

Sarah Ballema is our Operations Manager. Bea Bosco is our consulting director of operations.

An Arm and a Leg is produced in partnership with KFF Health News. That’s a national newsroom producing in-depth journalism about health issues in America and a core program at KFF, an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism.

Zach Dyer is senior audio producer at KFF Health News. He’s editorial liaison to this show.

An Arm and a Leg is distributed by KUOW, Seattle’s NPR news station.

And thanks to the Institute for Nonprofit News for serving as our fiscal sponsor.

They allow us to accept tax-exempt donations. You can learn more about INN at INN.org.

Finally, thank you to everybody who supports this show financially.

You can join in any time at arm and a leg show, dot com, slash: support.