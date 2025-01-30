RFK Jr. in the Hot Seat

The Host Julie Rovner KFF Health News @jrovner Read Julie's stories. Julie Rovner is chief Washington correspondent and host of KFF Health News’ weekly health policy news podcast, “What the Health?” A noted expert on health policy issues, Julie is the author of the critically praised reference book “Health Care Politics and Policy A to Z,” now in its third edition.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, came under sharp questioning from Democrats and some Republicans at his confirmation hearings this week before two Senate committees. Of particular interest were the doubts about Kennedy’s qualifications and past anti-vaccination positions raised by Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who is a physician — and, notably, a member of the Senate Finance Committee, which is expected to vote next week on whether to advance Kennedy’s nomination to the Senate floor.

Meanwhile, a federal government memo temporarily freezing a lot of federal grant and loan funding touched off confusion and recriminations at the new Trump administration for its sudden, sweeping actions.

This week’s panelists are Julie Rovner of KFF Health News, Sandhya Raman of CQ Roll Call, and Sarah Karlin-Smith of the Pink Sheet.

Among the takeaways from this week’s episode:

During appearances before two Senate committees, Kennedy assured lawmakers he would follow science and defer to Trump’s policy preferences. But he also made mistakes that are notable for someone vying to lead the nation’s top health agency, such as confusing the Medicaid and Medicare programs.

As Kennedy’s second hearing concluded, it was not immediately clear whether he would earn the votes needed to be confirmed by the full Senate — especially as at least one key Republican, Cassidy, seemed less than convinced. If every Democrat and independent votes against him, Kennedy could lose just a few GOP votes and still be confirmed.

Much of the nation’s health system — alongside many, many other entities that rely on federal funding — experienced a kind of whiplash early this week, as the Trump administration’s Office of Management and Budget issued a memo freezing federal grants and loans until they could be reviewed for adherence to Trump’s priorities. A federal judge temporarily blocked the freeze from taking effect, and OMB revoked the memo — but the White House said Trump’s recent executive orders affecting funding “remain in full force and effect, and will be rigorously implemented.”

In other Trump administration news, Trump fired a slew of inspectors general late last week — including the one who oversees HHS and the nation’s health system. And an executive order affecting health care for trans children has many parents and advocates on edge.

Also this week, Rovner interviews Nicholas Bagley, a University of Michigan law professor, who explains how the federal regulatory system is supposed to operate to make health policy.

