Journalists Evaluate Rural Voter Sentiment, MAHA Movement, and Gene-Editing Finding

KFF Health News chief rural correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble discussed the findings of a KFF-Associated Press poll about rural support for the Make America Healthy Again movement on NPR’s Morning Edition on Sept. 30.

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed a new GLP-1 weight loss drug on CBS News’ CBS Mornings and health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s comments at a MAHA summit this week on CBS News 24/7’s Mornings, both on Sept. 30.

Gounder also discussed how Anthropic’s Claude agents might help develop new gene-editing technology on CBS News 24/7’s The Daily Report on Sept. 24.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed the Rural Health Transformation Program on WUGA’s The Georgia Health Report on Sept. 25.