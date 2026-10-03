Journalists Evaluate Rural Voter Sentiment, MAHA Movement, and Gene-Editing Finding
KFF Health News chief rural correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble discussed the findings of a KFF-Associated Press poll about rural support for the Make America Healthy Again movement on NPR’s Morning Edition on Sept. 30.
- Click here to hear Tribble on Morning Edition.
- Read Tribble’s “Rural MAHA Followers Say Trump Health Policies Haven’t Reached Their Communities,” co-reported with Ali Swenson and Linley Sanders of the AP.
Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed a new GLP-1 weight loss drug on CBS News’ CBS Mornings and health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s comments at a MAHA summit this week on CBS News 24/7’s Mornings, both on Sept. 30.
Gounder also discussed how Anthropic’s Claude agents might help develop new gene-editing technology on CBS News 24/7’s The Daily Report on Sept. 24.
- Click here to watch Gounder on CBS Mornings.
- Click here to watch Gounder on Mornings.
- Click here to watch Gounder on The Daily Report.
KFF Health News senior correspondent Renuka Rayasam discussed the Rural Health Transformation Program on WUGA’s The Georgia Health Report on Sept. 25.
- Read KFF Health News’ ongoing coverage: Rural Health Payout.