Opioid Settlement Cash and Homelessness: It’s Not Always Clear How Addiction Fits In

After years of using drugs and living on the street, Jason Fazekas completed nine months of recovery in October and is living in his own apartment. He says it's all thanks to a housing program the state of Connecticut funded with $58.6 million in opioid settlement cash. (Aneri Pattani/KFF Health News)

Jason Fazekas has spent most of his adult life on the street or behind bars. He was addicted to heroin for decades and often stole to support his habit. On rainy days, he slept in building stairwells to stay dry. On winter mornings, he woke up with fingers too numb to bend.

That all changed in September when he moved into a one-bedroom apartment in East Haven, Connecticut.

“I never knew what it was like to have your own apartment, to live on your own, until this,” said Fazekas, 49.

Now he attends a daily treatment program and virtual “Sober at Seven” meetings. He makes grilled cheese and cold-cut sandwiches; works occasional jobs, such as cleaning out a truck; and is in bed most nights by 8:30.

This simple life is “the best thing in the world,” said Fazekas, who celebrated nine months of recovery in October.

That life has become his reality thanks to a housing program the state of Connecticut funded with about $59 million in opioid settlement cash, money paid by companies accused of aggressively pushing painkillers and fueling the opioid crisis. The housing program provides people with substance use disorders a rental voucher, a case manager to help them find and keep their home, and money to cover the costs of settling in, such as a security deposit or basic furniture.

Nationwide, state and local governments invested more than $340 million from opioid settlements into housing-related initiatives in 2025, according to an analysis by KFF Health News, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and Shatterproof, a national nonprofit focused on addiction. Some projects, like the one in Connecticut, are aimed directly at helping people most affected by the opioid epidemic. But others lack a clear connection to the crisis, leading to criticism by recovery advocates that the money is at risk of being squandered.

Opioid settlement cash, expected to total about $60 billion over nearly two decades, is considered a once-in-a-generation opportunity to address an overdose epidemic that has claimed more than 1 million lives since 2000. Although there are some spending guidelines, there is a lot of wiggle room, little oversight, and large gaps in the public’s ability to track the money.

To shed light on where funds are flowing, KFF Health News and its partners annually file public records requests, scour government websites, and assemble a database of expenditures by state and local governments, which are then sorted into categories such as treatment or prevention.

The result is the most comprehensive national resource of its kind: a catalog of more than 17,500 ways settlement cash was used (or left unspent) in 2025.

Of the roughly $3.7 billion publicly reported as spent or committed last year, about 9% went to housing initiatives, ranging from permanent housing like the Connecticut effort to temporary recovery housing and assistance in navigating complex applications and other social services.

Housing Emerged as a Priority in 2025 Opioid Settlement Spending Jurisdictions reported spending more than $340 million on housing-related initiatives, including rental vouchers and recovery housing, per public records. Although housing is not a main bucket of settlement spending or itself a core strategy recommended in most opioid agreements, it is an allowable use. The money allocated to it was similar to spending on the prevention bucket and greater than spending on the overdose reversal drugs core strategy. Note: Data collected as of July 2026. It reflects government actions as of Dec. 31, 2025. • Read our methodology • Download the data

Source: Data collection by KFF Health News, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and Shatterproof

Credit: KFF Health News’ Lydia Zuraw, Aneri Pattani, and Rachel Spears; Shatterproof’s Kristen Pendergrass, Kelly Collins, and Mary Coyne; and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Abigail Winiker, Benjamin Eidman, Olivia Allran, Katibeth Blalock, Isha Desai, Saathvika Diviti, Joseph Olasupo, Veronica Steck, Amy Lund Stone, Erin Wang, and Lillian Williams

Many public health researchers, recovery advocates, and families affected by addiction are excited about the investments. Housing can stabilize people’s lives enough to get them into treatment and increase their chances of maintaining long-term recovery.

Settlement funds also provide flexibility at a time when the Trump administration opposes federal funds for efforts to house people before they’re sober — despite evidence that such policies are effective.

However, some people closely tracking settlement money worry that the lines will be blurred between general homelessness initiatives and those that focus specifically on people with substance use disorders. As jurisdictions continue to grapple with people living on the street and public backlash over encampments, they may be tempted to use opioid dollars to reduce the visibility of homelessness with little or no programmatic link to addiction.

“The most important piece” of investing settlement dollars “is maintaining that connection to opioid remediation and the populations impacted by opioid use disorder,” said Dan Kelly, who worked in housing and homelessness initiatives before joining the Michigan Association of Counties, where he guides local governments on settlement spending.

Connecticut is investing $58.6 million of opioid settlement funds in a program called Housing Empowering Recovery from Opioids. It provides people with substance use disorders a rental voucher, case management services, and funds to cover initial costs, such as a security deposit. From left: Kathleen Therrien and Marie Paulemon are case managers in the program, Amy Cedrone is a participant, Ben Werth is a peer support specialist, and Jason Fazekas is a participant. (Aneri Pattani/KFF Health News)

Blurred Lines in Local Spending

In Connecticut, Fazekas and other participants must have a verified substance use disorder to be eligible for the housing program.

Elsewhere, it’s less clear-cut.

For example, New Brunswick, New Jersey, spent $520,000 of its settlement funds on “homeless services.”

That may include crucial services for the general homeless population, recovery advocates say. But unless the money is targeted specifically to homeless people with substance use disorders, it may do little to address the overdose crisis. To some, that violates the spirit of the settlements.

J.T. Miller, a city spokesperson, did not answer questions about what specific services were funded or how they related to addiction. Instead, he wrote that settlement money was used to “support staff and services who actively engaged with the homeless population addressing ongoing assistance, prevention and drug addiction programs.” He shared a link to the city’s community services website, which did not mention addiction.

In a report to the state, the city wrote that the money was for “budgetary offsets and allocations” in its Department of Human and Community Services.

Recovery advocates have long feared that governments would use the opioid money to simply replace general taxpayer funding for existing services, rather than enhancing those services or creating new ones.